Police Seek Public’s Help In Locating Runaway 13-year-old

UPDATE: St. Johnsbury Police reported that at 10:30 a.m. Tanisha Rexford was located.
St. Johnsbury Police issued an alert Tuesday morning about a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since earlier that morning.
According to the alert, Tanisha Rexford ran away from home
She is 5’1” tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has brown eyes and dark brown hair. Tanisha may possibly be in St. Johnsbury, but does have ties to Littleton, N.H.
“There may be concerns for her safety,” stated the information from the police.
If anyone sees her or knows her whereabouts, contact St. Johnsbury Police at 802-748-2314.
