Police Seek Public’s Help In Stolen Rifle Case

A black Mossberg 702 hunting rifle was stolen from a Derby Line man and state police are hoping someone can help find the firearm and the person who stole it.

Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen hunting rifle and the person who stole it.

Cpl. Amy LeClair reported that the rifle - a Mossberg 702, black in color - was stolen from an address on Caswell Avenue in Derby Line. The firearm belongs to Robert Bushey Jr., 19, of Derby Line. The crime happened sometime between the spring and Friday.

Cpl. LeClair said there was no forced entry into the location where the rifle was. Also taken was a 10-round magazine and 40 rounds of high velocity ammunition.

Anyone with any information regarding this burglary is asked to contact Cpl. LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

