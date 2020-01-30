Vermont State Police are asking the public to help identify two suspected shoplifters who allegedly stole from Kinney Drugs the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 29.
According the Trooper Justin Thompson the incident occurred at about 6:45 p.m. Store video cameras were able to capture two suspects, one female and one male, stealing several items from the store. Anyone with information to contact Trooper Thompson at 802-222-4680.
