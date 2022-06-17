In this file photo from December 2017, Carl Sanborn asks Deputy State's Attorney Maria Byford a question about his criminal case, following his arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court. (File Photo by Dana Gray)
State police want the public’s help in finding a Barnet man accused of sexually assaulting children, and police are reminding people that if they try to help the man hide they too will face criminal charges.
Carl Sanborn, 52, is being sought as the suspect in sexual assaults involving multiple juvenile victims over the course of several years. A report provided by Sgt. Drew Cota notes that the incidents were reported to have occurred when the victims were between 4 and 15 years old.
Det. Trooper Josh Lewis determined through an investigation that began early in June that there are currently four victims. The investigation began when alleged victims told state police and Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) about the assaults.
Charges expected against Sanborn are three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. An arrest warrant has been issued.
“Troopers have made multiple attempts to locate Sanborn, and it is believed he is actively avoiding those attempts,” noted Trooper Lewis.
Police further reported that if anyone is helping Sanborn to avoid capture they could face criminal prosecution. The maximum penalty for helping someone accused of a felony is seven years in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Contact state police at 802-748-3111 with information as to Sanborn’s whereabouts.
Sanborn’s previous cases in Caledonia County are for fish and game crimes. In June 2021 he pleaded no contest to five charges related to an attempted poaching incident.
According to court documents, Sanborn, his 21-year-old son Jonathan and two minor sons were driving on Greenbanks Hollow Road in Danville when they shot an arrow at a deer decoy set up by Vt. State Fish and Wildlife game wardens. The car then drove off at a high rate of speed and failed to immediately stop when pursued by the game wardens. Carl was said to have aided in the incident while his son is alleged to have fired the arrow.
Sanborn was ordered to serve 30 days to 2 years in jail for convictions of taking big game by illegal means, taking deer during a prohibited time, shooting from a vehicle, hunting while under revocation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The deal was struck the morning he was set to begin a jury trial in the case.
