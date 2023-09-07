Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the male driver who walked away from the scene of his fire-engulfed truck in Sutton on Wednesday.

A report by Trooper Kyle Fecher notes that about 6 p.m. law enforcement learned of a motor vehicle fire on Underpass Road. They arrived to find a Nissan Titan burning and Sutton firefighters working to extinguish the flames.

