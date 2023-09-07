Sutton firefighters extinguish flames on a truck that burned on Underpass Road in Sutton on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Vermont State Police are asking for help in locating the driver who walked away from the truck while it was on fire. (Contributed Photo)
Sutton firefighters extinguish flames on a truck that burned on Underpass Road in Sutton on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Vermont State Police are asking for help in locating the driver who walked away from the truck while it was on fire. (Contributed Photo)
Fire destroyed a truck on Underpass Road in Sutton on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Contributed Photo)
Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the male driver who walked away from the scene of his fire-engulfed truck in Sutton on Wednesday.
A report by Trooper Kyle Fecher notes that about 6 p.m. law enforcement learned of a motor vehicle fire on Underpass Road. They arrived to find a Nissan Titan burning and Sutton firefighters working to extinguish the flames.
The fire destroyed the truck, did damage to the road and spread to nearby trees before it was extinguished.
According to the trooper, witnesses said the truck was seen travelling on the road with a flat tire while on fire. They said the truck stopped and a male driver got out and left the area.
Anyone with information pertaining to the vehicle fire, or the identity and location of the driver, is asked to contact Trooper Fecher at the St. Johnsbury barracks by calling 802-748-3111. Tips may also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.