Footage from a surveillance camera shows a female in the middle of Main Street in Bradford on Tuesday night, Aug. 29, 2023, who Vermont State Police believe vandalized The HUB Bradford Teen Center. (Contributed Photo)
Shards of glass appear in piles on the sidewalk below smashed windows at The HUB Bradford Teen Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Vermont State Police are looking for a female they believe is responsible for the vandalism. (Contributed Photo)
Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in learning the identity of a female who smashed windows at The HUB Bradford Teen Center Tuesday night.
A report by Trooper Kyle Fecher notes that state police were told of the vandalism a few minutes before 10 p.m. He stated that witnesses said the female broke multiple windows and disrupted traffic near the teen center at 152 Main St.
Photos provided by state police show two large windows with broken glass and shards of glass in piles on the sidewalk. Footage from a surveillance camera shows a female in shorts standing in the middle of Main Street.
Anyone with information pertaining to the vandalism, or the identity and location of the female in question, is asked to contact Trooper Fecher at the St. Johnsbury barracks by calling 802-748-3111. Tips may also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
