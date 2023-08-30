Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in learning the identity of a female who smashed windows at The HUB Bradford Teen Center Tuesday night.

A report by Trooper Kyle Fecher notes that state police were told of the vandalism a few minutes before 10 p.m. He stated that witnesses said the female broke multiple windows and disrupted traffic near the teen center at 152 Main St.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments