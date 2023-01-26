Police Seeking Fifth Suspect Connected To St. Johnsbury Homicide

ST. JOHNSBURY — Vermont State Police officials are seeking a fifth suspect in connection with the December killing of a man in St. Johnsbury.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Danny Daniels, 30, of Philadelphia on charges of aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery with a weapon, and aiding in the commission of a burglary. The charges arise from the fatal shooting of Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, at the Higgins Hill apartment house where he was living. The court ordered that Daniels be held without bail upon his arrest.
State police detectives investigating the homicide reported Daniels was involved in drug trafficking and organized a plan for four people who owed him money to rob Jimenez Lugo. During the robbery, one of the individuals fatally shot Jimenez Lugo. State police arrested the four suspects last week in St. Johnsbury, but Daniels remains at large.
Those taken into custody were Rafael Rodriguez, 34, of St. Johnsbury: first-degree murder, assault and robbery, and burglary of an occupied dwelling while armed; Natasha Cady, 29, of Barton: aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery, and aiding in the commission of burglary into an occupied dwelling while armed; Brittany Clark, 33, of St. Johnsbury: aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery, and burglary into an occupied dwelling; Michael Ringuette, 55, of St. Johnsbury: aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery, burglary into an occupied dwelling, and unlawful restraint.
Daniels was last seen in St. Johnsbury about a week after the homicide. He has been known to reside in the St. Johnsbury and Derby areas, and also has connections to Troy, Vermont. Daniels additionally has ties to Pennsylvania. He is also known by the aliases “Miami” and “Kyle.”
Anyone with information regarding Daniels’ whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
