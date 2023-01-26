Police Seeking Fifth Suspect Connected To St. Johnsbury Homicide

Vermont State Police provided two pictures of Danny Daniels, who is a suspect in a recent St. Johnsbury homicide. The public is asked to contact state police if you see Daniels. (Contributed Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Vermont State Police officials are seeking a fifth suspect in connection with the December killing of a man in St. Johnsbury.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Danny Daniels, 30, of Philadelphia on charges of aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery with a weapon, and aiding in the commission of a burglary. The charges arise from the fatal shooting of Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, at the Higgins Hill apartment house where he was living. The court ordered that Daniels be held without bail upon his arrest.

