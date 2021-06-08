Vermont State Police are asking the public’s help in finding the person who stole a portable toilet from the south end of Lake Willoughby Monday night.
The toilet was located near a trail head. Trooper Daniel Lynch said it was stolen either Monday night or early Tuesday.
The portable toilet is dark green with a Juddy’s Septic sticker on the side. Trooper Lynch stated that if the thief removed the sticker there would be an oval-shaped marking left behind.
Anyone with information regarding the toilet’s location is encouraged to call the VSP Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 ref. case 21A501847.
