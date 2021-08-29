Police Seeking Leads In Brownington Burglary
A surveillance camera shows an individual robbing Evansville Trading Post on Aug. 28.

BROWNINGTON — State police seek assistance in helping to solve an Aug. 28 burglary at Evansville Trading Post on 645 Evansville Rd.

The Vermont State Police Derby barracks took the report at 6 a.m. of a break in at that location. Investigation revealed that at 5:30 a.m. an individual used an item to break a window before entering the store to take several different brands of cigarettes, and left shortly thereafter.

The suspect is described as a white male, average build approximately 6-foot 1-inch to 6-foot 3-inches, wearing a red bandana, black hoodie and gym shorts. The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV or minivan traveling west on Route 58. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Upson at the Derby barracks (802) 334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip at 844-84-VTIPS (8477), or on the web at www.VTips.info.

