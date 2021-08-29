Police Seeking Leads In Brownington Burglary

BROWNINGTON — State police seek assistance in helping to solve an Aug. 28 burglary at Evansville Trading Post on 645 Evansville Rd.
The Vermont State Police Derby barracks took the report at 6 a.m. of a break in at that location. Investigation revealed that at 5:30 a.m. an individual used an item to break a window before entering the store to take several different brands of cigarettes, and left shortly thereafter.
The suspect is described as a white male, average build approximately 6-foot 1-inch to 6-foot 3-inches, wearing a red bandana, black hoodie and gym shorts. The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV or minivan traveling west on Route 58. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Upson at the Derby barracks (802) 334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip at 844-84-VTIPS (8477), or on the web at www.VTips.info.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.