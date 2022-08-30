Vermont State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a Lowell woman who is wanted for multiple offenses, including custodial interference.
Shylo Bourdeau, 35, is wanted by police who report she committed the crimes of custodial interference, obstruction of justice and impeding a public officer on Monday in Newport.
Trooper Adam Aremburg reported that the offenses occurred on Main Street at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday. He provided no details of the alleged actions by Bourdeau that support the charges.
The trooper describes Bourdeau as white with brown hair worn in dreadlocks. She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has green eyes. She was last seen operating an older model GMC Yukon, silver or tan in color, with items affixed to the roof. There is no front registration plate.
“Bourdeau was last seen fleeing from troopers on Main St in Newport at approximately 1540 hours on 8/29/22 in this vehicle,” the trooper noted.
Members of the public who may have spotted Bourdeau or the vehicle, or who have information regarding this case, are asked to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
