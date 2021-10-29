Police Seeking Male Who Tried To Burglarize McDonalds

Surveillance camera footage shows a male standing outside the McDonald's in Lyndonville early Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Police believe this person tried to commit a burglary at the restaurant. (Contributed Photo)

Lyndonville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person who attempted to burglarize the McDonald’s in Lyndonville

Early Tuesday, surveillance footage shows a male outside the Broad Street McDonald’s. In the area was a smashed window. According to Officer Jason Harris’s report, there was no evidence that the male gained entry into the restaurant. The surveillance footage notes a time of 3:13 a.m. when the attempted burglary occurred.

Officer Harris is requesting that anyone with information about the crime call 802-626-1271.

