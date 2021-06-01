Police Seeking Males Who Trespassed At Mall, Impersonated Dollar Tree Employees

Vermont State Police reported two “younger age” males trespassed at the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury Center on Monday and caused a disturbance by throwing items, damaging property and pretending to be Dollar Tree employees.
It was about 2:15 p.m. on Monday, noted Trooper Luke Rodzel, when state police were alerted to the situation at the mall.
Troopers arrived on scene and learned that the two males entered Ocean State Job Lot and acted disorderly, throwing merchandise and entering the rear storage area. The males then entered Dollar Tree next door and pretended to me employees of the store and engaged in disorderly behavior with staff and customers. The two then entered the main portion of the mall and began damaging property and entering different portions of the mall where they were not permitted.
After troopers left the mall it is suspected that the two suspects returned to the mall and continued their previous behavior, but left the area prior to the return of a trooper.
The crimes committed are unlawful trespass, unlawful mischief, disorderly conduct.
State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the males responsible for the criminal behavior. Call 748-3111 with any information.
