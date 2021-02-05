Police Seeking Man Who Robbed Barton Bank

Vermont State Police are looking for a man who threatened TD Bank employees in Barton with the use of a weapon and robbed the bank on Thursday.
Det. Trooper Mark Pohlman reported that the crime took place at the bank about 6 p.m. on Thursday. The man, whose image was recorded on the bank’s surveillance cameras, demanded money from the banktellers and threatened them. The man took cash and left the area on foot. The bank is located on Main Street in Barton.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 334-8881.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.