Police Seeking Man Who Robbed Barton Bank

A male is shown robbing TD Bank in Barton on Thursday.

Vermont State Police are looking for a man who threatened TD Bank employees in Barton with the use of a weapon and robbed the bank on Thursday.

Det. Trooper Mark Pohlman reported that the crime took place at the bank about 6 p.m. on Thursday. The man, whose image was recorded on the bank’s surveillance cameras, demanded money from the banktellers and threatened them. The man took cash and left the area on foot. The bank is located on Main Street in Barton.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 334-8881.

