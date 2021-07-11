Police Seeking Man Who Stole Generator From Tractor Supply

An image from a surveillance camera shows the man who stole a generator from Tractor Supply in Derby. Call state police at 334-8881 with information. (Contributed Photo)

Vermont State Police are looking for a man who stole a generator from Tractor Supply in Derby on Saturday evening.

It was about 6:30 p.m., noted Trooper Nathan Handy, that police learned about the theft at the store on Commerce Way.

The trooper reported that store employees said the Champion generator, yellow and black in color, was stolen about 5 p.m.

Troopers reviewed surveillance footage at the store and could see a male leave with the generator. A store employee described the male to be approximately 5’11” in height with brown hair and brown eyes.

The male left in an older style minivan, light silver in color with stickers in the back windshield.

Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

