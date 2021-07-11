Police Seeking Man Who Stole Generator From Tractor Supply

Vermont State Police are looking for a man who stole a generator from Tractor Supply in Derby on Saturday evening.
It was about 6:30 p.m., noted Trooper Nathan Handy, that police learned about the theft at the store on Commerce Way.
The trooper reported that store employees said the Champion generator, yellow and black in color, was stolen about 5 p.m.
Troopers reviewed surveillance footage at the store and could see a male leave with the generator. A store employee described the male to be approximately 5’11” in height with brown hair and brown eyes.
The male left in an older style minivan, light silver in color with stickers in the back windshield.
Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.