Vermont State Police are looking for a man who stole a wallet inside the Maplefields store in Orleans on Saturday night.
According to a report by Trooper Nathan Handy, the larceny happened about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. The wallet that was taken belongs to Abigale VanLuvender, 26, of West Charleston.
Police reviewed surveillance footage and determined a man was responsible. They further determined the vehicle the man left in.
Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property, is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
