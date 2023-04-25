Police Seeking Shooter Who Fired At Parked, Unoccupied Car Apr 25, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vermont State Police are looking for the person who shot at an unoccupied vehicle parked at the Orleans Park & Ride on Saturday night.Trooper Abigail Drew reported that Ashley Bacon, 34, of Barton, reported on Monday afternoon that vandalism was done to her vehicle while it was parked at the park and ride.Her vehicle’s rear window was broken and the entire passenger side has several bullet holes in it. State police collected evidence from inside the vehicle.Anyone with information about the incident sometime overnight on Saturday is asked to contact VSP at 802-334-8881. 