Police Seeking Suspect Wanted In kidnapping, Aggravated Assault

Vermont State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted for kidnapping, aggravated assault, eluding police, grossly negligent operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.
Police say Ivan Carmona, 29, Springfield, Mass., is armed, dangerous and the public should use caution if they encounter him.
Carmona is wanted for a series of crimes from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29 across several Orleans County towns, including Newport, Coventry and Brownington.
On Friday, Sept. 24, the Derby State Police Barracks received a report that Carmona took a Newport resident from their home on the previous day, assaulted them, and held them against their will overnight at a Brownington location. Police were called as soon as the reported victim escaped.
Newport and Vermont State Police found Cardona at the Newport residents on the 24th and responded with a number of units. Carmona is accused of fleeing and leading police on a high-speed chase through Newport and Coventry. The pursuit was terminated on Coventry Station Road, police said.
Police got a warrant for a Brownington home in which Carmona was reportedly staying.
While serving the warrant on Sept. 29, Police located Kassandra Medellin-Oliver, of the Orleans County area, who was the subject of an active instate arrest warrant on a probation violation arising from drug-related charges. Police also suspect her to be an associate of the Cardona.
Medellin-Oliver fled on foot but was quickly apprehended by troopers. Troopers also apprehended Eddie Torres, 35, on an active warrant for drug-related charges out of Massachusetts.
Investigators say they recovered evidence to identify Carmona as the suspect in the kidnapping and assault but did not find Carmona. He is believed to have fled the area.
Carmona is described as approximately 5’10” and 150 lbs with close-cropped dark hair and facial hair, a tattoo on the left side of his neck, and a tattoo on his left calf. His ears and lower lip are pierced.
Carmona is wanted by Derby Troopers on suspicion of the above charges. He is considered armed and dangerous. He should not be approached, and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact VSP Derby at 802-334-8881. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.