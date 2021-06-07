Police Seeking Thief Who Stole Fred’s Propane Trailer

Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen trailer and the person responsible for stealing it early on Monday from Fred’s Propane Inc. on Industrial Parkway in St. Johnsbury.
Trooper Luke Rodzel noted that the theft took place about 3 a.m. on Monday. The trailer is a Quality brand, 20-feet by 8-feet. It bears Vermont registration AWT109.
Any information about the trailer’s whereabouts or anyone who may have seen the trailer is encouraged to contact VSP St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.
