Police Seeking Thief Who Stole Gun From Barnet Man’s Vehicle

A Ruger SR40 is shown. A gun with the same make and model was stolen from a vehicle parked in Barnet on Sunday night, May 9.

A handgun, holster and two loaded magazines were stolen from a vehicle parked on Granger Street in Barnet on Sunday night.

Trooper Jason Haley reported that Clyde Smires, 69, of Barnet, is the victim in the larceny. Smires’ gun, holster and bullets were taken from his vehicle sometime Sunday night or early Monday. The gun is a Ruger .40 cal SR40. It was in a kydex holster.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury State Police Barracks at 802-222-4680.

