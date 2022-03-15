When you drive by 800 Lily Pond Road in Lyndon it looks like a regular Northeast Kingdom home complete with a garden shed and a little back porch.
And it’s conveniently located less than a mile from both the Riverside School and Lyndon’s little league baseball and softball fields.
But federal investigators say it became a drug house complete with crack smoking, drug dealing and gun stashing.
In addition, police have now connected the home with the murder of St. Johnsbury resident Vincent Keithan - who was gunned down in the parking lot of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) earlier this month.
The occupant of the home, Heather Megaro, 42, is now facing a federal firearms charge in U.S. District Court and has been accused of helping to hide what prosecutors say they believe was the gun used to kill Keithan.
The government also says Megaro has a big drug problem.
“She’s a daily user of heroin, but on top of that, she smokes approximately a gram of cocaine base every other day,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller at Megaro’s detention hearing on Tuesday.
Megaro was ordered held pending trial on a felony charge of unlawful transport of firearms but may be released into a drug treatment program at some point.
No one has been charged with the murder of Keithan, but Brooklyn, N.Y. resident Jerry “Mike” Ramirez, 35, has been charged by the state with aggravated assault for allegedly striking a woman in the head outside the NVRH Emergency Room just prior to the shooting. And according to court documents, Ramirez chased after Keithan on foot with a gun just before a gunshot was heard by witnesses.
According to an affidavit filed by Special Agent Tam Vieth of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), a witness identified as Casandra Rich told investigators that in the early morning hours before the shooting of Keithan, she and others had traveled to 45 Jills Hill Road in South Wheelock to buy crack cocaine. They then went to Megaro’s residence and smoked the crack.
“Rich stated everyone was doing drugs and that a guy by the name of Alby was also at the residence to purchase drugs,” wrote Special Agent Vieth in his report.
Rich also told police that “Mike” Ramirez was one of the people at Megaro’s house that day.
“Rich observed Mike with a small handgun and an AR style rifle,” wrote Special Agent Vieth. “Rich stated that Mike retrieved the guns from Megaro’s bedroom. Mike took the two guns with him…Rich stated she left Megaro’s residence with Mike and they traveled to Vincent Keithan’s residence in Saint Johnsbury, Vermont. While at Keithan’s residence, Mike broke the windows of Vincent’s truck with the gun.”
The group then returned to Megaro’s house.
But Rich told police that Ramirez and three others including her boyfriend Ryan Hill, Emily Lussier and a man named Shawn “Black” Gadsden soon left the house again in Ramirez’s Jeep.
“Rich stated they all later returned with Ashley Lee,” wrote Special Agent Vieth. “Mike and Black went directly into Megaro’s room with Megaro.”
According to the report, Megaro later asked Rich and Hill if they could “get rid of a gun.”
“Rich stated Megaro handed her a small, silver .22 caliber handgun that was dipped in alcohol,” wrote Agent Vieth.
Rich told police she agreed to take the handgun and stashed it in a black purse located at Hill’s camper trailer located on Route 14 in Calais.
A search of the camper trailer was conducted and police say they found a .22 caliber rimfire Harrison and Richardson revolver inside a black purse. Police then conducted a search warrant at Megaro’s Lily Pond Road residence and said they recovered “multiple firearms” concealed in Magero’s bedroom closet.
Investigators say they also found lots of drug paraphernalia in the home including hypodermic needles, crack pipes, scales, empty glassine bags and substances that field-tested positive for fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.
Other witnesses told police that Gadsden was one of Ramirez’s partners and that he had been selling drugs from Megaro’s house.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.