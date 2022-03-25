St. Johnsbury Police Detective Lester Cleary investigates a crime at the East Garden restaurant on Thursday, September 16, 2021. St. Johnsbury resident Nicholas Balch is accused of stealing the counter-top tip container. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Images from surveillance cameras at Dunkin Donuts in St. Johnsbury show a person who broke into the restaurant and stole cash from the tip cannister. Investigation led to police identifying the suspect as Nicholas Balch. (Contributed photos)
In this image, captured by a surveillance camera inside Eastern and Main Market-Deli in St. Johnsbury, a man police identified as Nicholas Balch, 42, of St. Johnsbury, grabs the store's tip jar on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Contributed Photo)
St. Johnsbury Police say a previously accused counter-top tip jar thief has struck again.
Nicholas Balch, 42, of St. Johnsbury, who is already facing charges for taking a tip collection container at East Garden Chinese Restaurant and for twice taking the tip container from Dunkin Donuts, is now charged with stealing the tip jar at Eastern and Main Market-Deli.
Officer Davis Guyer said surveillance footage recorded at the market on Wednesday evening shows Balch taking the jar. In it was about $15 in cash. The officer reported that Balch is charged with larceny.
Balch’s alleged tip container theft spree in the village, according to police reports, began on Sept. 16 at the Chinese restaurant on Railroad Street. According to Sgt. Lester Cleary, Balch entered the restaurant and tried to open the cash register, but an employee began to yell. He gave up trying to open the register and instead took cash from a tip jar and left.
Next, police say Balch targeted Dunkin Donuts. On Jan. 3, he allegedly smashed a large window there to gain access to the Railroad Street business. The only thing reported stolen was the tip container.
Later in January, he reportedly returned to the scene of his Dunkin Donuts crime and took the tip canister during business hours on Jan. 26. Police say Balch walked into the restaurant, grabbed the container and walked out the door.
For the January crimes at Dunkin Donuts, Balch was arraigned in February. His arraignment for the alleged September theft at the Chinese restaurant happened last October.
