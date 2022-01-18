Police Share Pictures Of Dunkin Donuts Smash And Grab Suspect

Images from surveillance cameras at Dunkin Donuts in St. Johnsbury show a person who broke into the restaurant and stole cash from the tip cannister. St. Johnsbury Police hope the images help someone in the public identify who the person is. (Contributed photos)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police in the village searching for the person who smashed their way into the Dunkin Donuts and grabbed the contents of the tip jar have released images of the thief hoping the public can help solve the crime.
It’s been two weeks since the incident at the Main Street restaurant, and St. Johnsbury Police Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary continues to investigate. He shared images of the person responsible that were taken from Dunkin Donuts surveillance camera recordings. The footage shows someone at the counter with their hand in the jar.
The incident happened at 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5. The person broke a large window on the side of the restaurant to gain entry. The restaurant was able to open for business later that day by boarding up the broken window space.
Criminal charges expected for the person responsible are burglary, unlawful mischief and petit larceny from a building.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information should contact Det. Sgt. Cleary at 802-748-2314.
