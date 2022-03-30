LYNDON — A statewide shortage of law enforcement officers has impacted the Caledonia County Fair.
Without a sufficient number of officers on detail, the fair may be unable to run a beer tent or hold demolition derbies.
Dick Lawrence, the longtime President of the fair association, has contacted every law enforcement organization in the area seeking help with the 2022 fair. That includes multiple county, municipal and state agencies, including some in New Hampshire.
He has yet to receive an affirmative response.
“I don’t know where else to go,” he said.
NOT ENOUGH OFFICERS
The Caledonia County Sheriff’s Office had staffed the fair for decades until last year when they declined due to manpower issues.
According to Sheriff Dean Shatney, CCSO has eight deputies, well below the optimal number of “20 to 25.”
Shatney traces the problem to a couple of years ago when public opinion turned against police following a series of high-profile incidents. That caused fewer people to enter the field, leading to staffing problems nationwide. The problem had been felt throughout New Hampshire and Vermont.
“I used to receive one to two applications a week. Now I’m lucky if I get one to two applications every six months,” he said.
Shatney said the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Office would immediately resume fair details if staff numbers increase.
“I’m 110% committed to doing it if I had the personnel,” he said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT A MUST
The Caledonia County Fair must have police details as a condition of approval for a state demolition derby permit and municipal liquor license.
Last year, after a last-minute scramble for help, the fair relied on a limited number of deputies from the Essex, Lamoille and Orleans Sheriff’s departments.
At times, only one deputy was on duty.
Lyndon Police Chief Jack Harris said it was unsafe for officers to work the fair alone without backup. Doing so, he said, puts officers in “extreme danger.”
He said he would not support a liquor license for this year’s event unless the minimum number of officers on detail was increased.
Fair officials have proposed using private security, but Harris said some level of law enforcement was still necessary because officers have statutory powers that are required in certain situations.
For instance, last year there was a reported robbery as well as a “little fracas” at the beer tent, he said.
‘I’m not trying to be hard on them. But folks go to the fair to unwind and let loose. Now you add alcohol into that and sometimes they let loose a little too much,” Harris said.
“The people who run the beer tent do a great job. They bring in security and take care of things in there. But if someone is a problem, and security escorts them out, then they’re in the general population of the fair where the same sort of issue can take place.”
FIVE MONTHS AWAY
For as long as Lawrence can remember, the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Office has provided fair details.
He was surprised when the sheriff’s office declined last year.
“I find it hard to believe that we have a sheriff’s office that doesn’t put a priority on helping to put on the largest public event in Caledonia County,” Lawrence said. “I find it very disappointing.”
Shatney said fair details would require his undersized staff to work until late at night — perhaps as late as 2 a.m., if beer tent hours are extended — and would then have to report for duty the next morning at 6 a.m.
“I just don’t have the people,” he said.
Harris indicated that a minimum number of officers (two) might be sufficient if paired with private security, but added that the private security must be bonded and insured for liability purposes. Such a plan would require a thorough review.
He noted that Lyndon Police, which has been at two officers since July, cannot take on fair details.
He acknowledged that private security would cut into fair profits, but said it was a matter of public safety.
“We’re going to look at the situation as it is presented to us, and determine if it’s safe or not,” he said.
Lawrence began the process of lining up fair details earlier than usual this year, in order to avoid problems. The first step consisted of emails. His next step will be to contact each agency personally.
He expressed frustration that some individual officers have expressed interest, only to be denied by their superiors.
“I can understand to some degree why they don’t want it done, but gee whiz,” Lawrence said.
He expressed hope the matter would be resolved by July.
“I’m not sure where we’re going to end up, but we’re working on it,” he said. “We still have five months to get to a conclusion.”
