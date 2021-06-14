Police say a Brighton man left his teenage girlfriend bloodied and bruised after looking through her “Snapchat” social media account.
Scott Lane, 18, pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court on Monday to felony aggravated assault and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris. Lane faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.
Lane is accused of punching the 17-year-old alleged victim in the face and hitting her on the head with a glass bowl at 123 Railroad St. in Brighton.
Essex Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Calvin Burns, the alleged incident was reported on Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:28 p.m.
Police said the alleged victim had “observable injuries” when they interviewed her, including red marks on her left eye and cheek and cuts on her left arm. The teen told investigators that Scott told her that he had looked through her “Snapchat” account and saw conversations which he believed showed the teen “flirting” with others, according to the report.
“(The teen) stated Scott threw her across the room into the opposite wall,” wrote Tpr. Burns in his report. “After being thrown into the wall, Scott threw a bowl at her which hit her in the head and shattered … Scott’s mother came upstairs and told her not to press charges against Scott … (The teen) stated Scott then punched her in the face with a closed fist causing her nose to bleed.”
Scott Lane’s mother is identified by police in court documents as April Lane, 45.
Police said Scott Lane later admitted to the alleged incident during a “Snapchat conversation” with the teenager.
“He states, ‘I’m sorry it had to come to me hurting you baby’ and ‘I didn’t mean for the bowl to hurt you and I was just throwing it in general: I’m sorry it broke and cut you,’” wrote Tpr. Burns.
Lane, who turned himself into state police on Dec. 7, 2020, told investigators that he had “blacked out” during the alleged incident.
