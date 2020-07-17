On July 16 at 6:20 p.m., Mark Grout, 81, of Williamstown, Vt., was charged with aggravated disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and criminal threatening. Police believe Grout threatened Steven Woodworth, 51, of South Ryegate, with a firearm at a home in Williamstown. Grout was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on Aug. 26 to answer the charges.

