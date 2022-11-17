Police: Spilled Beer Leads To Crossbow Incident
Buy Now

Raymond Wescott

A St. Johnsbury man has been accused of pointing a loaded crossbow at two people after a beer-spilling incident.

Raymond Wescott, 58, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Caledonia Superior Court to two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment. Westcott was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments