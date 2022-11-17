Police: Spilled Beer Leads To Crossbow Incident

A St. Johnsbury man has been accused of pointing a loaded crossbow at two people after a beer-spilling incident.
Raymond Wescott, 58, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Caledonia Superior Court to two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment. Westcott was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Vermont State Police Tpr. Tyler Davidson said in his report that around 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 the St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call from Lamar Ferguson, 45, advising Raymond Wescott pointed a crossbow at him. Ferguson stated he and Wescott were still currently on the property at 471 Avenue A in St. Johnsbury.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police then received another call from Wescott who said Ferguson put his hands on him after he spilled a beer in Ferguson’s vehicle while giving him a ride.
After troopers arrived on the scene, they spoke with Wescott who told them that earlier that morning he dropped his vehicle off at a garage and needed a ride home.
“Wescott eventually got a ride with Ferguson, who was dropping off Kimberly Keough, 54, at work, who is Wescott’s ex-wife, and now Ferguson’s current girlfriend,” wrote Tpr. Davidson. “He asked Ferguson to stop at Cumberland Farms so he could buy beer.”
Wescott told police he began drinking the beer in the vehicle and while turning onto New Boston Road, Ferguson hit the brakes, causing his beer to spill.
“Ferguson told Wescott to clean up the beer, Wescott refused, stating it was Ferguson’s fault,” wrote Tpr. Davidson.
Ferguson told police that after they arrived home, he and another resident, Dawn Conway, 52, were sitting at the kitchen table when Wescott came out of the bedroom and pointed a loaded crossbow at them.
Wescott told police a different story.
He said that when he got home, Ferguson walked over from his trailer ‘put his hands on me’ and began choking him.
“While speaking with Wescott, his voice did not sound hoarse and I did not notice any redness or abrasions on his neck,” wrote Tpr. Davidson. “Wescott advised he grabbed his crossbow and pointed it at Ferguson. Wescott advised the crossbow was cocked and loaded with an arrow, but the safety was on.”
Wescott provided a sample of his breath which registered a blood alcohol content of .143 percent at 10:32 a.m.
Wescott faces a possible sentence of up to 12 years in prison and $12,000 in fines.
