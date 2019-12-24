POLICE: St. J Resident Fired Handgun In Apartment During Domestic Disturbance

Miguel A. Aponte, right, with defense attorney David Sleigh, left, in Caledonia Superior Court in St. Johnsbury on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

A St. Johnsbury man has been accused of discharging a hand gun next to his fiance’s head at their Moose River Drive apartment over the weekend.

Miguel A. Aponte, 31, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to felony aggravated 1st degree domestic assault, three counts of misdemeanor cruelty to a child and misdemeanor reckless endangerment for firing the gun into a wall shared with a neighboring apartment.

