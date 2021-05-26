A Wells River woman was charged with stealing over $450.00 in merchandise from a St. Johnsbury store after the store posted her image on the Internet.
Hillary Hofmann, 32, pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of retail theft and denied violating probation in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
St. Johnsbury Police say they were dispatched to a report of a theft from Aubuchon Hardware at 222 Hastings Hill on Oct. 19, 2020, at 6:28 p.m.
Store employees told police they had security video of a woman entering the store and shop-lifting power tool batteries that day.
“The female then made her way over to an aisle that contained a display of DeWalt batteries,” wrote Ofc. Davis Guyer in his affidavit filed in support of the charges. “In the video the woman can be seen removing batteries from the display and placing them in her backpack; then exited the store…”
The stolen batteries were valued at $407.97.
Police were called back to the store the next day after store employees said the woman had returned and stolen three pairs of “tin snips” valued at $53.97.
According to court documents, the woman on the videotape was identified as Hofmann after Aubuchon employee Kevin Santo posted still images of the suspect on social media.
“He received over 20 replies stating that it was Hofmann in the photos,” wrote Ofc. Guyer in his report.
Hofmann was on probation after being convicted in February of 2020 of possession of stolen property, possession of heroin and careless or negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
If convicted of both theft charges Hofmann faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
