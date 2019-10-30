Police: St. Johnsbury Man Arrested On DUI, Warrants

A 41-year-old St. Johnsbury resident was accused of driving under the influence of drugs on I-91 in Westminster Oct. 8. Shawn Rich was stopped around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 26 and subsequently taken into custody after police said he was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs. Rich was also arrested on outstanding warrants and ultimately lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $1,500 bail.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.