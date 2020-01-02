A St. Johnsbury resident was accused of violating court-ordered conditions by driving on a criminally suspended license Dec. 22. Police allege Jonathan Rutledge, 41, was stopped around 1 a.m. and found to be in possession of a suspended license. He was taken into custody and released on a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court Feb. 10.
Police: St. Johnsbury Man Cited For Driving On Suspended License
