Police: St. Johnsbury Man Kicks Officers After Arrest

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police reported it was a kick to the testicles that led them to arrest a local man Tuesday night, and the kicks just kept on coming after the arrest.
Tristan Garcia, 22, of St. Johnsbury, was arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court Wednesday on eight criminal charges that included assaults by kicking people, including police officers. Garcia pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Officer Jasmine Hendry was one of the officers who took Garcia into custody at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday near Dunkin Donuts. She and Officer Robert Gerrish had been looking for Garcia after investigating a reported assault in an apartment at 48 Eastern Ave. earlier that night. They had responded to the apartment when resident Colby Power, 34, complained Garcia had kicked him in the testicles.
While investigating, Officer Hendry said police also were told by Power that he had been grabbed in the throat by Garcia. This reportedly happened after Garcia called “his (Power’s) woman a bitch.”
Power told the police that when Garcia had his hand on Power’s throat it felt like “Garcia was trying to choke him out” and that he was “gasping for air.”
According to the officer’s report, it was when Power told Garcia to leave that Garcia kicked him, Power said, “right in the junk.” When Officer Hendry asked about how much pain was inflicted by the kick, Power said, “If I wasn’t so pissed off it would have bent me over.”
After police located Garcia and arrested him, he reportedly assaulted three officers. He is accused of kicking Officer Gerrish in the left leg, kicking Cpl. Steven Hartwell in the back of the right knee and kneeing Officer Hendry in her left leg. Each of the assaults caused pain, noted Officer Hendry.
Garcia committed unlawful mischief, according to the officer, when he broke a $47 door handle off a police cruiser that was taking him to jail for the night.
Additional charges for Garcia relate to previous crimes he is accused of committing. On Tuesday, he reportedly violated conditions of release related to those previous cases. He is accused of violations by drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and failing to submit to alcohol testing.
Garcia faces a felony charge of aggravated assault for the alleged choking of Power.
Following his arraignment, Garcia was released on further conditions. He must stay away from Power and he must abide by a 24-hour curfew at his residence, which court files state is on High Street.
