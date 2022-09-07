Police: St. Johnsbury Man Kicks Officers After Arrest
Tristan Garcia

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police reported it was a kick to the testicles that led them to arrest a local man Tuesday night, and the kicks just kept on coming after the arrest.

Tristan Garcia, 22, of St. Johnsbury, was arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court Wednesday on eight criminal charges that included assaults by kicking people, including police officers. Garcia pleaded not guilty to all charges.

