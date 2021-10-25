A St. Johnsbury man upset of money owed to him punched and kicked a man near the Union Bank on Portland Street, Friday, reported St. Johnsbury Police.
Stephen Turcotte, 43, was arrested for simple assault by Officer Davis Guyer. He is accused of kicking and punching Russell Nichols, of St. Johnsbury. Officer Guyer said Nichols and witnesses told him that Turcotte punched Nichols in the face and kicked him in the back of the head because of owed money.
