On July 22 at around 8 p.m., the St. Johnsbury Police Department received a report of a silver PT Cruiser with New Hampshire plates, and a blue Subaru with Vermont plates racing down US Route 5 south. The vehicles were allegedly passing cars on the left and right and weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed.

Police responded to the scene, and Sgt. Cleary conducted a motor vehicle stop on the Silver PT Cruiser, but they could not locate the blue Subaru. Police say the operator of the PT Cruiser, Derek Mcallister, 22, of St. Johnsbury, was driving after a criminal suspension. Mcallister was subsequently taken into custody.

The blue Subaru that police could not locate returned to the scene to allegedly pick up Mcallister. Corp. Hartwell investigated, and Michael Desjardon, 28, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Both Mcallister and Desjardon were also charged with careless and negligent operation for the Route 5 incident.

Mcallister is cited to appear in court on Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. to answer to the charges. Desjardon will appear in court on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.

