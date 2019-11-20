A 29-year-old St. Johnsbury resident was cited for allegedly driving under the influence and on a suspended license in Westminster on Nov. 16. Vermont State Police responded to a report of a vehicle driving erratically on I-91 in Brattleboro around 9:05 p.m.
Upon locating the vehicle, police said they observed moderate damage to its rear. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-91 and determined that Nicholas Dulac, 29, was the operator. Dulac was arrested for suspicion of DUI and operating with a criminally suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.