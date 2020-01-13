A St. Johnsbury resident was accused of driving without a valid license Jan. 11 in St. Johnsbury.

According to a police report, 22-year-old Antino Pepper was stopped following an alleged motor vehicle violation and subsequently found to be operating without a valid license. Police said that they found Pepper had a prior civil conviction for driving without a valid license. He was arrested, processed and released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Feb. 24.

