Police: St. Johnsbury Woman Bites Officer While Resisting Arrest In Berlin Walmart

Police in Berlin, Vt. had trouble taking a St. Johnsbury woman into custody in Walmart as she reportedly fled through the store’s aisles and bit an officer as she resisted arrest.

Among multiple charges for Kelly Anne Moy, 46, is one for aggravated assault on a protected professional as she is accused of causing serious injury to a Berlin Police Officer by biting his forearm.

