Police: St. Johnsbury Woman Bites Officer While Resisting Arrest In Berlin Walmart

Police in Berlin, Vt. had trouble taking a St. Johnsbury woman into custody in Walmart as she reportedly fled through the store’s aisles and bit an officer as she resisted arrest.
Among multiple charges for Kelly Anne Moy, 46, is one for aggravated assault on a protected professional as she is accused of causing serious injury to a Berlin Police Officer by biting his forearm.
A report from the police department notes that officers had gone to the Berlin Mall after receiving a report that there was a woman sitting near Planet Fitness who was possibly having a mental health crisis. The woman, who they later identified as Moy, was confrontational and would not leave the property, according to the report.
She entered Walmart “where she continued to escalate her behavior by screaming at officers and using obscene language,” the police report states. When they tried to arrest Moy for unlawful trespass, she started to run through the aisles. She was caught in an aisle and rushed at an officer; she was brought to the ground where she allegedly bit one officer and gouged her fingernails into the hand of another officer, the report states.
Three police officers worked to remove her from the store. She was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for a mental health evaluation. Charges against her include aggravated assault, assault, resisting arrest disorderly conduct and unlawful trespass. She will be arraigned in Washington Superior Court.
