Police: Stannard Resident Assaulted Household Members; Restrained Them From Calling Emergency Services

A Stannard resident is charged with a number of crimes after allegedly assaulting household members and restraining them from calling emergency services.
Jeremy Gervais, 30, was held without bail after police responded to a residence on Penny Lane in Stannard. Through an investigation, police said they learned Gervais had assaulted two household individuals, including a juvenile, and prevented them from leaving or calling the police.
