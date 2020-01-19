Police: Stannard Resident Assaulted Household Members; Restrained Them From Calling Emergency Services

Jeremy Gervais

A Stannard resident is charged with a number of crimes after allegedly assaulting household members and restraining them from calling emergency services.

Jeremy Gervais, 30, was held without bail after police responded to a residence on Penny Lane in Stannard. Through an investigation, police said they learned Gervais had assaulted two household individuals, including a juvenile, and prevented them from leaving or calling the police.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments