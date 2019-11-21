A traffic stop turned into a citation on US Route 302 in Orange Nov. 14. According to Vermont State Police, John Gibson, 22, of East Ryegate was stopped for an alleged speeding violation and subsequently taken into custody for driving on a suspended license. He was transported to the Middlesex barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear at the Orange County Superior Court Dec. 18.
