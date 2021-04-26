St. Johnsbury Police had a Portland Street residence under surveillance for two months before launching a raid on Feb. 25 that resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs, money and firearms.
That’s according to court documents made public in Caledonia Superior Court Monday following the criminal arraignments of several suspects found in the house at 619 Portland St.
Police said most of the suspects and two vehicles which had been frequenting the property were from out-of-state.
“A common link to the activity/traffic to and from the residence was the arrival of two Connecticut vehicles,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. Steven Hartwell in his affidavit filed in support of the charges. “A white BMW bearing Connecticut registration and a black Mercedes bearing CT. registration…These vehicles would arrive at the residence and stay for approximately 4 to 5 days before leaving and returning a couple days later.”
One of the occupants found in the house by police was Paul L. Downer, 25, of Hartford, Conn.
Downer was charged shortly after the raid with fentanyl trafficking, aggravated assault with a weapon and attempted 2nd-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Ryan C. Farnham, 29, in an apartment at 243 Lafayette Street in St. Johnsbury on Jan. 22. Farnham was shot in the leg but survived. Police have said the shooting was drug-related.
Downer was later granted $5,000 bail and released on conditions into the custody of his parents in Connecticut.
On Monday, four other suspects arrested during the raid were scheduled to be arraigned on drug charges including Tyge R. Searl, 36, St. Johnsbury; Heather L. Powers, 32, St. Johnsbury; Sherod A. Hackett, 22, Hartford, Conn. and Jonathan C. Headley, 24, Enfield, Conn.
Searl, Hackett and Headley all pleaded not guilty to the charges and were released on conditions and unsecured appearance bonds by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Powers did not appear for her arraignment prompting Judge Harris to issue an arrest warrant for her with bail set at $500.
A sixth suspect found in the house was identified by police as Ariya Sweeney, 19.
Sweeney was cited into court on charges of impeding a police officer and resisting arrest but as of Tuesday, no criminal charges had been filed against her in Caledonia Superior Court.
The raid at 619 Portland Street was centered on Apt. # 2, which according to police was the residence of Tyge Searl and Heather Powers.
The investigation and raid involved St. Johnsbury Police, the Northern Drug Task Force, The Essex County Sheriff’s Department, the ATF and FBI.
According to court documents, police found 84 grams of fentanyl and 190 grams of crack cocaine in the house.
Police said they also found $7,567 in cash and 11 firearms including two AR-15 rifles - one of which had been reported stolen - and handguns that had the serial numbers filed off.
