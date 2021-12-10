Police Surprised By Arrival Of Alleged Serial Car Vandal

ST. JOHNSBURY — The lodging at Fairbanks Inn of a homeless man who has been accused of damaging over 150 vehicles throughout the state, and faces a recent charge of punching a Brattleboro police officer, was unknown to local police until they had to arrest him at the inn on Tuesday for reportedly damaging 44 vehicles here.
Micael Bizuneh, 33, was taken into custody for smashing windshields and gouging the paint on vehicles parked in many locations in the village to include Maplefields, Fairbanks Inn and on St. Johnsbury Academy property. The vandalism spree began Monday afternoon.
Because police detected signs of a mental health issue they took Bizuneh to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, where he was voluntarily admitted. Officer Gerald Schartner cited him for unlawful mischief and violating conditions of release from a prior criminal case in a different county. The hospital said they would notify the police department if Bizuneh decided to check himself out of the hospital. That call from NVRH happened late in the afternoon on Friday, and Officer Schartner initiated an effort to have Bizuneh lodged in jail until he can be arraigned. The status of that effort was not known by press time.
He is set to be arraigned on Monday.
Bizuneh’s criminal past is long and mental health concerns are part of the mix.
On Sept. 4, 2019, he reportedly punched a female correctional officer in the face at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
The case was transferred to Washington County where he faced multiple charges in that county. He had been ordered to live in Barre under curfew conditions after an initial order to stay at the St. Johnsbury warming shelter.
Following his transfer to Washington County, a mental health evaluation determined him mentally incompetent to face criminal prosecution and all charges were dismissed. That order was given in March and Bizuneh was committed to the Commissioner Of Mental Health for inpatient treatment for a maximum of 90 days. He was directed to be released once conditions of his hospitalization were reached.
Prior to the allegations locally this week, Bizuneh had a police encounter in Brattleboro in which he is accused of punching a police officer in the face multiple times. Brattleboro Reformer reporter Bob Audette wrote on Nov. 1 that the incident reportedly happened on Oct. 31 in the parking lot of the Brattleboro Quality Inn.
The Reformer report also noted Bizuneh had been accused of damaging 30 vehicles in October.
On Oct. 28, Windham County Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen issued an entry order requiring an inpatient evaluation for Bizuneh, Audette’s report notes. The Department of Mental Health argued against the motion stating Vermont statutes do not give a court the authority to order an inpatient psychiatric examination except when a qualified mental health professional has determined that the person needs such a service.
The DMH argued that a screener determined only an outpatient examination was appropriate. “The screener’s report noted Bizuneh has an intermittent history of substance abuse and suffers from paranoid type schizophrenia,” the Reformer story notes.
In the case of the St. Johnsbury incidents and other cases of vandalism in the state, Bizuneh told police that the FBI was making him do it or they were threatening to kill him.
Additional vandalism accusations against Bizuneh happened in May when he allegedly vandalized six police cruisers at the Burlington Police Department. In July, he allegedly vandalized 30 cars in Rutland.
The Vermont Daily Chronicle reported Bizuneh was again arrested in Burlington on Aug. 12 after allegedly keying 18 cars on Union Street. Further investigation determined 50 vehicles were vandalized in Middlebury, 25 in Vergennes, and eight in Bristol, according to the Daily Chronicle.
In August 2019, Bizuneh received a competency evaluation, in which the psychiatrist stated Bizuneh was experiencing symptoms of schizophrenia. Bizuneh told the psychiatrist that the FBI has hired psychics to torture him and has planted listening devices in vehicles, according to the Times Argus.
Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George, in a news release issued by the Burlington Police Department in August, expressed displeasure with the Department of Mental Health’s response to Bizuneh’s actions.
“Mr. Bizuneh’s circumstances are yet another example of our mental health system refusing to exercise its statutory authority and instead relying on police and prosecutors to provide mental health services to individuals in great need,” she stated. “Until the Department of Mental Health fills the void, the criminal legal system will continue to try, and will continue to fail. These people need significant services, not jail.”
“The current legal structure governing the intersection of the criminal justice and mental health care systems in Vermont is not adequate to protect public safety in these circumstances,” Windham County State’s Attorney David Gartenstein told the Reformer after Monday’s arraignment.
Despite the lengthy and recent history of alleged criminal behavior by Bizuneh, St. Johnsbury Police said they had no idea the Department of Children and Families motel voucher program had located him in town. His stay there lasted only one night because of the arrest.
“We would like to think we would have been alerted,” said Schartner about the state’s decision to move him to town with such a history.
Tricia Tyo, deputy commissioner of the DCF Economic Services Division, said the need to find safe emergency shelter for people in the wintertime is essential and a high bar has been set to prevent someone from being lodged.
“We intentionally have a low barrier (to occupancy),” she said. “We don’t create obstacles.”
She said the program cannot discriminate.
Criminal history and allegations have to be of a particularly serious nature - like sexual and assaultive - to alter the placement or warrant a pre-placement alert to police, she said.
The placement program has what’s called a period of ineligibility for motel placements in which they can be barred from the motel for either 15 or 30 days. This includes violent behavior, theft of at least $75, interfering with safety features at the motel like smoke detectors, drug activity and making threats to motel staff or guests.
Because Bizuneh is accused of damaging vehicles parked at the Fairbanks, a period of ineligibility would be warranted.
The Fairbanks Inn is currently housing 43 adults and 18 children as part of the DCF motel voucher program.
“We’re into adverse weather conditions and we’re trying to keep them safe,” said Tyo. “We’re trying to give people shelter.”
