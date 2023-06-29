POLICE: Suspect Directs Racist Language At St. Johnsbury Police Officer

A Bennington man allegedly used racist language against a St. Johnsbury Police Officer.
That’s according to bodycam footage from Ofc. George Johnson.
Kyle LaFlamme, 28, failed to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday for arraignment on misdemeanor charges of abusive or obscene language and violating conditions of release.
Judge Justin P. Jiron then issued an arrest warrant with bail set at $100.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to court documents, St. Johnsbury Police said they were dispatched on April 24 at 1 p.m. to the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center for a report of a male sitting on the floor near the bathrooms, who was not acting right.
When police arrived on the scene, they identified the man on the floor as LaFIamme due to prior police encounters.
“LaFlamme appeared highly intoxicated,” wrote Ofc. Jasmine Hendry in her report. “LaFlamme stated he had been drinking hand sanitizer, he got it from the store, and he had a lot of it. LaFlamme’s speech was slurred, slow, and he needed assistance getting up and walking to the EMS stretcher.”
While on the stretcher, Ofc. Hendry asked LaFlamme to give a sample of his breath, and he stated, “No.” Hendry told LaFlamme if he refused, he would be violating his conditions of release.
“LaFlamme stated, ‘Yeah, get bent,’” wrote Ofc. Hendry.
LaFlamme, who allegedly used profanities while being treated at the scene, was then transported by ambulance to the hospital along with Ofc. Johnson.
“After watching Corporal Johnson’s body camera video while he was in the ambulance with LaFlamme, LaFlamme said many vulgar things in the duration of the ambulance ride,” wrote Ofc. Hendry. “Such things include, ‘Johnson you’re a f****** a******, you’re a f****** n***** c***.”
LaFlamme then stuck up his middle finger at Corporal Johnson and stated, “F*** you, f****** pig.”
Police said Laflamme also stated on the bodycam video,”There’s a difference between a n***** and a black person, but he’s a n*****.”
LaFlamme is facing a possible sentence on the new charges of over six months in prison and $1,500 in fines.
