A St. Johnsbury man was picked-up by police for allegedly violating an abuse prevention order less than four hours after he was released by the court for allegedly violating an abuse prevention order.

On Friday, Aug. 7, Norman L. Judkins III, 46, pleaded not guilty just before 2 p.m. in Caledonia Superior Court to charges of felony violation of an abuse prevention order and misdemeanor violation of conditions of release. Judkins was then released by Judge Michael J. Harris on conditions on release.

