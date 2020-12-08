POLICE: Sutton Man Threatened To Shoot DCF Worker

State police say a Sutton man threatened to shoot an employee of the Vermont Department of Children & Families (DCF).

Yancy Lyon, 41, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to a misdemeanor charge of criminal threatening and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on conditions.

