POLICE: Sutton Man Traded Stolen AR-15 for Crack At St. J Drug House

A Sutton man has been charged in connection with a stolen AR-15 rifle that was found during a February drug raid at 619 Portland St. in St. Johnsbury.
Joshua Call, 27, pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court on March 9 to felony burglary and grand larceny charges for allegedly stealing a Windham Weaponry AR-15 with a Redfield Scope and a hard case valued at over $ 1,000 from his uncle Rubin Call, 50.
Police said the weapon was stolen on Feb. 22. from Rubin Call’s residence located at 1693 Royalston Corner Rd. in the town of Concord.
Joshua Call was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Essex Superior Court
A total of nine people were arrested during the Portland Street raid. Three were released. Five were cited and released to answer drug charges and one suspect — Paul L. Downer, 25, of Hartford, Conn. — has now being charged in connection with an unsolved shooting on Lafeyette Street.
Police also found 11 firearms in the house including two AR-15 rifles — one of which was identified by investigators as stolen.
According to an affidavit filed by Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby, the theft of the rifle was captured on Rubin Call’s home security video. The affidavit also alleges that Joshua Call took the weapon to 619 Portland St. where he traded it for crack cocaine.
“Joshua denied stealing the rifle,” wrote Sheriff Colby in his report. “Joshua admitted to entering the house and that he really didn’t have permission … Joshua said he was looking for oil for his girlfriend’s car.”
Rubin Call told police he had noticed a change in Joshua Call’s behavior.
“Rubin advised that he had been helping his nephew out and that Joshua had gotten involved in using drugs,” wrote Sheriff Colby. “Rubin suggested that Joshua had been acting differently recently.”
If convicted of both charges Call faces a possible sentence of up to 35 years in prison and $6,000 in fines.
