Vermont State Police ticketed a St. Johnsbury woman for littering after she reportedly took a criminal citation she was given for disorderly conduct, tore it up and threw the torn pieces to the ground.
Nicole Rivet, 28, is accused of two counts of disorderly conduct on Sunday afternoon. Trooper David Garces noted the victims of her crimes to be Rural Community Transportation and the public.
In the first instance, stated Trooper Garces, Rivet tried to jump out of a moving RCT vehicle on Severance Hill Road in St. Johnsbury. Later, police say she was yelling obscenities while standing in the middle of Pearl Street.
A criminal citation for the disorderly conduct was given to Rivet, noting an arraignment date of Oct. 25 at Caledonia Superior Court. Trooper Garces noted that she ripped up the citation and by throwing the paper pieces on the ground she had committed a littering violation for which she was ticketed.
