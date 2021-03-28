Police Ticketing Drivers With Cell Phones

Three local people were ticketed in Hardwick for using a cell phone while driving last week, and police say there are a lot of drivers on the roads violating the law against hand-held cell phone use, endangering themselves and others.
Lyndon Police Chief Jack Harris called the use of cell phones among motorists “prevalent.”
“If one were to stand at the corner of Broad and Depot St. (in Lyndonville) three out of ten cars would have a violation,” Chief Harris said in an email.
St. Johnsbury Police wrote 22 tickets for the violation in 2019 and gave 25 warnings. Last year the number dropped to only four tickets and 14 warnings, but that was because of limitations on police interactions due to COVID-19, said Ofc. Robert Gerrish. So far in 2021, there’s only been one ticket written for use of a cell phone, but the police department has only recently returned to greater intervention with motor vehicle violators, said Gerrish.
Hardwick Police Officer Donald Jenness ticketed three drivers for using a cell phone last week. He caught Jadyn D. Newland, of Sheffield, and Daniel S. Broome,of Concord, March 16, on Wolcott Street near the fire station. On March 19, he stopped Kelsey D. Willette, of Lowell, who he said was driving with a cell phone on Rt. 14 near the Quick Stop. Each was ticketed $162 and assessed two points.
Ofc. Gerrish said there are a lot of people using the cell phone while driving, and for every one he sees while he’s patrolling in a police car he knows there are more drivers who quickly hide the phone because they spot a police cruiser. “I see a lot more when I’m out riding in my (personal) car with the family,” he said.
Chief Harris said there are plenty of drivers who are so focused on their phones that they don’t even notice the police cars.
“In most cases it is not difficult to detect as, believe it or not, people will generally drive by holding the phone to their ear or holding the screen directly in front of their face,” he said.
At other times police will see drivers with their eyes looking down at their laps. “In those instances, it is a little more difficult as we know they are using the phone,” he said.
Chief Harris said there are good and obvious reasons for a person to stop using a phone while driving, but he’s seen no significant drop-off over time.
“I do not know what would lead to fewer instances of use, that has been the issue all along,” he said. “Statistics on crashes has not changed people’s minds, fines have not changed people’s minds, even the advanced technology where devices can be obtained for any vehicle, regardless of the vehicle’s age. Devices that would provide hands-free are even very in-expensive and still people choose not to use them.”
Ofc. Gerrish said he believes technology has helped get some of the phones out of people’s hands. He also said people are more educated about the offense and the dangerous outcomes that can occur with distracted driving.
In the last year, possible cell phone use by drivers in Vermont has been documented in a couple of motor vehicle crashes that led to fatalities. Locally, a 43-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Aug. 26, 2020, when a car driven by David Rath, of Kirby, crossed the center line and struck the oncoming motorcycle. The police investigation links Rath’s use of his cell phone minutes before the phone was used to call 911.
The police investigation into another car crash in Charlotte, Vt. that killed a husband and wife last September details conflicting reports about a cell phone and the driver police say caused the crash, Isabel Jennifer Seward, 17, of Atlanta, Ga.
Chief Harris said deadly consequences are possible for people who focus on their phones instead of their driving.
“Although people think that they can drive while on their cell phone, they do not realize the distance they travel when their eyes are off the roadway for mere seconds.,” he said. “If they were to follow someone on their cell phone it is extremely evident as oftentimes they have to correct and re-correct their vehicle each time they look up from the phone, thus looking as though they are intoxicated. The outcome can be EXTREMELY tragic as we saw last August, and that you can’t take back.”
Ofc. Gerrish said handling a cell phone while driving is not worth the risk.
“It is much better to use a phone hands-free or to pull over and have your conversation than to have to see one of us (police officers) or have something much worse happen,” said Ofc. Gerrish. “We’d rather have everyone safe on the highway.”
