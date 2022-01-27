Images from surveillance cameras at Dunkin Donuts in St. Johnsbury show a person who broke into the restaurant and stole cash from the tip cannister. An investigation by St. Johnsbury Police determined the man in the photos to be Nicolas Balch. (Contributed photos)
A St. Johnsbury man was caught with his hands on the Dunkin Donuts tip jar.
St. Johnsbury Police were alerted on Wednesday to the theft of the canister used to collect tips for servers at the Railroad Street business. It’s the second time the tip container was taken, and police say the guy arrested Wednesday is responsible for both crimes.
Nicolas Balch, 41, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on Wednesday evening, and according to a report by Officer Davis Guyer, Balch admitted that he stole the container on Wednesday and also on Jan. 3, when a window was smashed after business hours to gain entry into the Dunkin Donuts.
In the case of the Wednesday theft, Balch reportedly walked into the restaurant during business hours, grabbed the container and walked out the door. It resulted in a petty larceny charge. With the Jan. 3 incident, Balch is charged with burglary, unlawful mischief and petit larceny. The larceny charge is for the alleged taking of the tips; the other charges relate to how he accessed the business.
Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary had been investigating the Jan. 3 break-in. He had released to the public images taken from Dunkin surveillance cameras that showed a man at the counter holding the tip container. He stated that public assistance was helpful in connecting Balch to the Jan. 3 crime.
Balch is scheduled for arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court on Feb. 7 for the Jan. 3 incident and the larceny from Wednesday.
Cleary credited Officer Davis Guyer for tracking down Balch so quickly after the theft on Wednesday. The call was made from Dunkin Donuts to police just before 7 p.m. and Guyer had Balch in custody by 8:15 p.m., said Sgt. Cleary.
“They (Dunkin Donuts staff) ran the video back and it was very clear who did it this time,” he said.
The Jan. 3 burglary is the second recent burglary Balch is accused of committing in the village of St. Johnsbury. He was taken into custody on Dec. 3 for alleged burglary and larceny from a Pearl Street apartment. He is accused of entering the apartment of James DeWolfe on Nov. 28 and taking items from the apartment. DeWolfe was incarcerated at the time and told police that Balch did not have permission to be inside his residence.
Balch pleaded not guilty to the Pearl Street charges of burglary and petit larceny at an arraignment on Monday. He was ordered to stay away from 170 Pearly St., Apt. 3, the reported scene of the crime.
