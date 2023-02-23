Police Told To Release Suspect With Multiple Arrest Warrants
Buy Now

Devine Campbell Reid in Caledonia Superior Court on April 11, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

A criminal suspect with three outstanding arrest warrants was apprehended by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson on Wednesday.

Ofc. Johnson took Devine Campbell-Reid, 25, into custody at the St. Johnsbury Park N Ride Parking lot on Route 2 just before 1 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments