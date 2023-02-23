Police Told To Release Suspect With Multiple Arrest Warrants

A criminal suspect with three outstanding arrest warrants was apprehended by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson on Wednesday.
Ofc. Johnson took Devine Campbell-Reid, 25, into custody at the St. Johnsbury Park N Ride Parking lot on Route 2 just before 1 p.m.
“I observed a male at the bus stop whom I had the impression that was purposefully keeping his back towards me,” wrote Ofc. Johnson in his report. “I pulled up within feet of the bus stop and he did not turn around. I exited my cruiser and approached. Only then did he turn to face me. I immediately recognized him as Devine Reid. I was aware that Reid had multiple active warrants. Reid denied having warrants.”
Caledonia Superior Court
But St. Johnsbury Dispatch confirmed that Reid had three active arrest warrants for failures to appear in court on multiple different charges. Ofc. Johnson then arrested Reid and brought him to the Caledonia County Courthouse.
“After entering the courthouse and approaching the counter, I was informed that the judge wanted me to release Reid and give him a citation for him to come to court on Monday,” wrote Ofc. Johnson.
Reid has five criminal cases pending against him, which date back to April 2019. The charges include two counts of simple assault, retail theft, petit larceny and providing false information to a police officer.
Reid faces a possible sentence of up to four years in prison and $4,000 in fines if convicted.
