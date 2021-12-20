As Profile School reopened Monday after being closed on Friday following what school officials said was a credible threat of violence, Bethlehem police said the gun shown in a social media photograph posted by a Profile student on Thursday evening was a toy gun and not real.
Still, the threat of violence is serious enough for possible criminal charges against the student, Bethlehem Police Chief Alan DeMoranville said Monday morning.
“There was no firearm and a child had no access to firearms,” he said. “It was an airsoft gun. There are no firearms in the house and no firearms that he has access to. It was just a toy. The picture obviously looks horrible when you have a kid sitting there with what looks like a 9-millimeter, but it was an airsoft gun — and we received the airsoft gun.”
The Snapchat post by the unnamed student occurred amid threats of school violence that were circulating nationwide on the TikTok social media platform.
The Profile student’s post showed the student posing with the gun, with a caption reading: “Never know;)”. In a letter to parents on Friday, Profile School Principal Kerry Sheehan wrote that the student’s conduct constituted a “credible threat” against just two other students.
Sheehan wrote in an email to students late Thursday night that the student’s house had been secured and the situation was contained “within an hour” of her receiving the concerning posts from other students. Despite the contained threat, Sheehan told students and parents that school was closed Friday for two reasons: for the administration to secure the safety of the school and “to give students and parents the peace of mind that the school was secure.”
On Monday evening, Sheehan told the Caledonian-Record that the two students targeted by the post both came to school on Monday and went about their daily routine.
“We also had a lot of parents and a lot of kids who said thank you for what occurred on Friday,” the Principal reported. “Some students were really upset on Thursday and Friday, but they came to school today and said ‘thank you so much’; parents said ‘thank you for protecting our kids.’”
Sheehan said Monday that the school’s administrators had just started looking into what exactly occurred and were weighing repercussions.
“How are we going to move the school and our community forward and keep them protected?” she said. “How are we going to support our students that are in school and how are we going to support the student that did the social media post? […] Those are some of the things that we talked about [today].”
Sheehan said that her team was looking to both support the student in question but also have them realize that their actions were serious — and to deter others from making a similar threat or social media post in the future.
Above all, Sheehan said she was very grateful to work at Profile School and to be serving the local community.
“I’m always quoted as saying ‘I’m so happy to be working at Profile,’” the Principal said. “But really, I wouldn’t rather be in any other community and dealing with this issue. I really don’t want this issue to have hit our community, but I wouldn’t want to [working on it] with another team of people or in a different community.”
Possible Repercussions For Student Include Criminal Charges, Expulsion
Since DeMoranville has been Bethlehem’s police chief, he has received referrals from the school regarding student behavior, but nothing that — until last week — had risen to the latest level.
“This is the first one we’ve had since I’ve been here that had any type of substance to it at all,” he said. “On occasion, we’ll get referrals for bullying; that’s a consistent thing all of the time. But this is the first one that had anything that required any sort of immediate intervention.”
DeMoranville said his department will not be releasing details about the case at the present time and will put together the police report and give it to Wendy Roberts, prosecutor for the Bethlehem Police Department, for review and her recommendation.
“That’s who we refer to when it’s something we don’t deal with often,” he said.
Such cases are not referred to a higher law enforcement agency and are instead handled internally with the department prosecutor, and, if warranted, with possible referrals to the Grafton County attorney’s office, he said.
It is currently undetermined if criminal charges will result for the student, and, if they do, if those charges will be misdemeanors or felonies.
“My feeling is regardless of what the intentions were, whether it was a poor joke, this is something that needs to be addressed so no one decides to do this again,” said DeMoranville.
Because of federal education privacy laws regarding juveniles, details about the student — including his name, age, grade, and disciplinary record — could not be released. On Friday, Sheehan told the Caledonian-Record that she was not able to disclose the details of the student’s discipline even to the alleged victims.
However, Sheehan did say the school was taking the incident “extremely seriously” and would be doing what they could within the guidelines of the N.H. Department of Education’s disciplinary standards.
According to Title XV, Section 193:13 of New Hampshire’s state statutes — last updated on July 1, 2021 — a pupil can be suspended from school for a period “not to exceed 10 school days” for “gross misconduct, neglect, or the refusal to conform to the reasonable rules of the school.” During that time — which can be extended by another 10 days following a hearing and a second person authorizing the suspension — the school shall make educational assignments available to the suspended pupil.
According to the same statute, any pupil may be expelled from school for “gross misconduct, for neglect or for refusal to conform to the reasonable rules of the school, or for an act of theft, destruction or violence as defined in RSA 193-D:1, or for possession of a pellet or BB gun, rifle or paintball gun [on school property].” The student in question had an airsoft gun, which is not addressed in state statute.
However, according to RSA 193-D:1, an “act of theft, destruction or violence” includes “criminal threatening under RSA 631:4.”
According to RSA 631:4, a person is guilty of criminal threatening when “the person threatens to commit any crime […] against another with a purpose to terrorize any person” (subparagraph (d)) or when “the person threatens to commit any crime of violence […] with a purpose to cause evacuation of a building, place of assembly […] or otherwise to cause serious public inconvenience, or in reckless disregard of causing such fear, terror or inconvenience” (subparagraph (e)).
According to the same RSA, criminal threatening is only a class B felony if the person “violates the provisions of subparagraph (e)” — in order to cause serious inconvenience or to evacuate a building. All other “criminal threatening,” including subparagraph (d) — to terrorize any person — is a misdemeanor.
If the student has a disability or an Individualized Education Plan [IEP], however, a meeting must be held within the first 10 days of suspension to determine if the conduct in question was a manifestation of the student’s disability.
If the conduct is determined to be a manifestation of the student’s disability, the district is not able to expel the student. Instead, the student’s IEP team can consider changes to the student’s program or placement and must also go forward with other procedural steps.
Due to the FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act), it is not known if the student who posted the Snapchat has an IEP or a disability.
