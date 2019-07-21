Two men were arrested in Barnet July 18 for reckless endangerment and drug possession. Michael Berry, 26, of St. Johnsbury, and Mohamed Diarra, 28, of Staten Island, N.Y., were stopped on I-91 after police said they observed their vehicle traveling over 110 miles per hour.
Berry was taken into custody for careless and negligent operation and released to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Sept. 16. Diarra was reportedly found in possession of heroin and cocaine in the subsequent investigation and was taken into custody as well. He was lodged in Northeast Correctional Complex and scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court July 19.
